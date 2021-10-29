Barcelona president Joan Laporta has refused to confirm Xavi Hernandez will replace Ronald Koeman but said he has “very good references” about the Spaniard’s credentials as a coach and “knows very well what he thinks of the team”.

Laporta’s enthusiastic assessment of Barcelona’s legendary former midfielder will be taken as a strong indication he is their preferred successor to Koeman, who was sacked on Wednesday night.

“He is in a very interesting process,” said Laporta of Xavi, who has been in charge of Al Sadd in Qatar since 2019.

“He is developing very well and I have very good references about him, from people close to him and from people that know him better than me.”

