Frenchman Christophe Laporte extended his overall lead in the Criterium du Dauphine by winning the third stage on Tuesday.
Jumbo-Visma’s Laporte pipped Irishman Sam Bennett in second place and Dutch rider Dylan Groenewegen in third after a 194.1km ride finishing in Le Coteau, to the east of Lyon.
Following a review Bora-Hansgrohe’s Bennett and Team Jayco-Alulua’s Groenewegen were dropped to 33rd and 34th place after changing their line.
Italian Matteo Trentin was then moved up to second place and Belgian Milan Menten third.
“I always said I was quick, but not quick enough to beat those riders,” Laporte told France 3 television.
Read the full story on sportsdesk.com.mt...
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us