Frenchman Christophe Laporte extended his overall lead in the Criterium du Dauphine by winning the third stage on Tuesday.

Jumbo-Visma’s Laporte pipped Irishman Sam Bennett in second place and Dutch rider Dylan Groenewegen in third after a 194.1km ride finishing in Le Coteau, to the east of Lyon.

Following a review Bora-Hansgrohe’s Bennett and Team Jayco-Alulua’s Groenewegen were dropped to 33rd and 34th place after changing their line.

Italian Matteo Trentin was then moved up to second place and Belgian Milan Menten third.

“I always said I was quick, but not quick enough to beat those riders,” Laporte told France 3 television.

