The MSE Equity Total Return Index lost its previous week’s gain, as it closed 1% lower at 7,276.329 points. Out of 18 equities, five headed north while another 10 closed in the opposite direction. Trading activity in the equity market recorded more than a three-fold increase, as total weekly turnover stood at €0.7 million – as a result of 126 transactions.

RS2 Software plc was the most liquid equity, as a total turnover of €284,408 was generated across 13 transactions – of which €230,558 worth of trades were executed on Monday. The equity dipped to €2.10, to then recover ground and closing the week flat at the €2.20 price level.

Telecommunications company, GO plc, was active on Tuesday over six deals involving just 1,875 shares. The equity’s price declined by four cents, or 1.2%, to €3.20 – after trading at a weekly low of €3.02. Meanwhile, its subsidiary, BMIT Technologies plc, traded 0.4% higher, as 47,700 shares changed hands across eight transactions. The equity closed the week at the €0.47 price mark.

Malta International Airport plc started off the week on a positive note, but failed to sustain the gain till end of week, as it slipped by 3.8%. A total of 14 deals involving 7,500 shares were executed, dragging the price down to €4.60 – the lowest since March.

In the banking industry, Bank of Valletta plc registered the second highest weekly turnover of €243,078. The equity continued to trade in the red, as it closed at €0.86 – equivalent to a negative 2.3% movement over the week. A total of 279,371 shares were spread over 34 deals.

On Wednesday, HSBC Bank Malta plc announced that the forthcoming Annual General Meeting shall be held remotely on November 27, 2020. Nine deals involving 27,970 shares did not impact the equity’s previous week’s closing price of €0.76.

Heading the list of fallers was Lombard Bank plc, as a sole deal of 1,436 shares resulted into a 5% drop in price – ending the week €0.10 lower at €1.90.

FIMBank plc was also active but closed unchanged at $0.30. Two deals involving 29,005 shares were executed.

In the hospitality industry, International Hotel Investments plc lost momentum as it registered a 2.8% decline in price, to close at €0.52. A total of 8,131 shares changed ownership over seven deals.

Second to none were shares of Mapfre Middlesea plc, up by 5.3% to reach the €2.00 price level. This was the outcome of three deals involving 1,590 shares.

The directors of MIDI plc announced that the Annual General Meeting was held on Thursday October 1, 2020. The audited financial statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2019, and the report of the directors and the auditors thereon, as set out in the Annual Report were approved. The equity settled in the red at €0.366 as it traded twice on Thursday over 3,500 shares.

Similarly, Malta Properties Company plc lost a further 2%, as eight deals involving 31,908 shares were executed. The equity closed the week at €0.49.

Trident Estates plc traded once on Friday on a mere 710 shares. The equity’s price fell by 3.3% as it closed at €1.45.

On Monday, Santumas Shareholdings plc announced that the Annual General Meeting shall be held remotely on October 22, 2020.

HSBC Bank Malta plc said the forthcoming annual general meeting shall be held remotely on November 27

The annual report and financial statements of the company for the year ended April 30, 2020, comprising of the financial statements and the directors’ and auditors’ reports shall be considered, and if deemed proper, approved.

No trading activity was recorded during the week.

Retail conglomerate, PG plc, was down by 0.5% as it traded once over 2,100 shares. The equity ended the week at €1.89. Meanwhile, Simonds Farsons Cisk plc gained 0.7%, to end the week at €7.20. Two deals involving 1,095 shares were executed.

Four deals involving 32,650 Plaza Centres plc shares extended the previous week’s advancement by a further 3.1%, to close at €1.00.

MaltaPost plc gained 4% as six deals involving 3,207 shares were executed. The equity ended the week at €1.04.

Five deals involving 53,610 GlobalCapital plc shares led to a 3.6% decline, to close at €0.53.

The MSE MGS Total Return Index advanced by a further 0.5%, as it reached 1,136.13 points. A total of 15 issues were active, nine of which registered gains, while three lost ground. The 2.3% MGS 2029 (II) headed the list of gainers with a 6.6% movement in price, to close at €129.00. On the other hand, the shorter dated 5.5% MGS 2023 (I) issue lost 0.5%, ending the week at €115.00.

The MSE Corporate Bonds Total Return Index declined for the fifth time in a row by 0.1% as it closed at 1,071.65 points. Out of 53 active issues, 19 advanced while another 17 closed in the red.

The best performance was recorded by the 6% Medserv plc Secured & Guaranteed € Notes 2020-2023 as it closed 2.6% higher at €98.50. Conversely, the 5% Mediterranean Investments Holding plc Unsecured € 2022 declined by 10% to €90.00.

In the Prospects MTF market, five issues were active. The 5.5% AST Group plc Unsecured € 2028 was the most liquid in relative terms, as it generated a total turnover of €25,000.

