The MSE Equity Total Return Index extended the previous’ week’s decline, ending the week 0.91% lower at 8,070.74 points, as a total turnover of €747,000 was registered across 46 transactions. Of the 14 traded securities, three headed north, while five closed in the opposite direction.

The MSE MGS Total Return Index registered a marginal decline of 0.17% to finish at 870.91 points. Out of the 14 active issues, nine lost ground, while one remained afloat. The biggest movement was recorded in the short-dated 1.4% MGS 2024 issue, as it ended the week 3% lower to close at €98.21.

The MSE Corporate Bonds Total Return Index barely changed over the week, to close at 1,162.979 points. A total of 49 issues were active, as 16 appreciated in value and 14 registered losses. The 4% MeDirect Bank (Malta) plc Sub Unsecured € 2024-2029 issue gained 2.1% to close at €96, whereas the 3.75% Tumas Investments plc Unsecured € 2027 issue lost 3.3% to €95.

Top 10 Market Movements

In the banking industry, Bank of Valletta plc shed 1.5% to end the week down at €1.29 after trading at a weekly low of €1.27 and a high of €1.31. The banking equity was the most liquid equity as €353,383 were traded across 16 transactions.

Its peer, HSBC Bank Malta plc closed down by 2.3% to €1.25. The equity was traded three times during the week, as 8,700 shares exchanged ownership. The weekly trading value reached €10,875.

Meanwhile, APS Bank plc shares headed the list of gainers, as the equity advanced by 1.6%. One transaction of 500 shares was executed.

Shares of Malta International Airport plc (MIA) retracted from the 10-month high reached during the previous week, as five trades of 5,946 shares dragged its price by 2.5% to €5.75.

GO plc shares were the second most liquid securities, as three trades worth €304,000 left the share price unchanged at €2.98.

PG plc shares recovered the previous week’s decline, as four trades worth €22,828 pushed the equity’s price back up to the €2.08 mark.

Similarly, two trades of 1,000 RS2 Software plc shares lifted the price by €0.01 to €1.28.

Two trades of just 1,690 shares in LifeStar Holdings plc sent the equity’s price significantly lower, closing the week at the €0.34 price level.

Declines were also recorded across shares of M&Z plc, albeit on thin volume of 100 shares, to close the week 0.7% lower at €0.67.

No change in price was recorded across shares of International Hotel Investments plc, as 9,994 shares changed hands over three deals, to maintain the €0.54 price level.

Company Announcements

The board of VBL plc is scheduled to meet on August 28, 2023, to consider and approve the Company’s interim accounts for the half-year period ended June 30, 2023.

The board of Malita Investments plc is scheduled to meet on August 22, 2023, to consider and, if deemed appropriate, approve the Company’s unaudited interim financial statements for the six-month period ended June 30, 2023. The board will also consider the payment of an interim dividend.

The board of RS2 Software plc is scheduled to meet on August 30, 2023, to consider and approve the Group’s and the Company’s condensed interim financial statements for the six-month period ended June 30, 2023. The board will also consider an interim dividend which shall be paid either in cash or in scrip by the issue of new shares.

The board of directors of International Hotel Investments plc will review the half-yearly financial report for the period ended June 30, 2023, by August 24, 2023.

The board of Hili Properties plc is scheduled to meet on August 24, 2023, to consider and, if deemed appropriate, approve the Company’s unaudited interim financial statements for the financial year ended June 30, 2023.

