The MSE Equity Price Index extended Tuesday's decline by a further 0.54% to a near one-month low of 4,828.738 points on Wednesday.

Nearly all the six largest companies trended lower except for GO.

Meanwhile, trading activity contracted sharply to €0.37 million compared to €0.88 million on Tuesday.

The two largest banks finished the day in negative territory.

Bank of Valletta plc slipped by 1.8% to the €1.12 level across 17,126 shares whilst HSBC Bank Malta plc moved to a new 15-year low of €1.35 (-0.7%) on activity totalling 16,580 shares.

Malta International Airport plc retracted by 1.3% back to the €7.50 level across 5,630 shares.

On Monday, MIA announced its September traffic results revealing a 7.8% increase in passenger movements to a new record of 762,36 passengers. Furthermore, despite the substantial increase in seat capacity, the seat load factor improved marginally to 86.2%.

During the first nine months of 2019, a total of 5.6 million passenger movements were registered, representing an increase of 6.5% over the previous corresponding period last year.

MIA had stated on 17 January 2019 that it is expecting passenger movements to increase by 5.8% to 7.2 million in 2019. A single deal of 9,062 shares forced the equity of RS2 Software plc to move 0.5% lower to €1.91.

Also among the large caps, International Hotel Investments plc eased by a further 0.6% to the €0.775 level across 25,800 shares.

The other negative performing equity today was Malta Properties Company plc with a drop of 2.3% to the €0.65 level on three deals totalling 111,750 shares.

In contrast, both MIDI plc and Tigné Mall plc posted gains. MIDI added 0.7% to the €0.69 level across 43,200 shares whilst Tigné Mall recaptured the €0.92 level (+1.1%) on volumes of 100,000 shares.

GO plc rebounded by 0.5% to the €4.22 level albeit on trivial volumes. Meanwhile, Simonds Farsons Cisk plc maintained its all-time high of €12.10 on a single deal of 555 shares. BMIT Technologies plc (30,000 shares) and PG plc (13,000 shares) traded flat at €0.53 and €1.87 respectively.

Trident Estates plc on Wednesday published a prospectus in connection with a €15 million Rights Issue.

Shareholders as at the close of trading on Wednesday 2 October are eligible to acquire two new shares for every five shares held (2-for-5) at the rights issue price of €1.25 per share.

Furthermore, eligible shareholders may also apply for any Lapsed Rights through a bidding process, subject that the bid price would be at a minimum of €1.25. Following the declines in the previous two days, the RF MGS Index rebounded by 0.16% to 1,177.000 points as uncertainty over the trade relations between the US and China fuelled demand for ‘safe-haven’ assets.

