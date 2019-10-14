The MSE Equity Price Index declined by 0.74% to 4,821.528 points following a negative day for the four largest capitalised companies, namely MIA, BOV, IHI and HSBC.

Meanwhile, MIDI was the only positive performer today whilst six other equities closed unchanged. Trading activity improved to €0.57 million mainly on account of a single deal worth €0.27 million in Mapfre Middlesea.

Malta International Airport plc declined by 2% to the €7.50 level across 12,950 shares.

In the retail banking sector, Bank of Valletta plc slipped by 0.9% to the €1.11 level across 12,888 shares whilst HSBC Bank Malta plc reached a new 15-year low as it dropped by a further 3% to €1.31 across 6,498 shares.

Also among the large companies by market capitalisation, International Hotel

Investments plc shed 0.6% to the €0.77 level across 25,000 trades.

The other negative performing equity today was Mapfre Middlesea plc which fell 0.9% to €2.12 across a single trade of 128,669 shares.

MIDI plc was the only equity to end the day in positive territory as it advanced by 0.7% to the €0.695 level across 39,247 shares.

Also in the property segment, Trident Estates plc (31,650 shares) and Plaza Centres plc (29,200 shares) traded flat at €1.92 and €1.02 respectively.

RS2 Software plc maintained the €1.93 level as 15,300 shares changed hands.

Low trading activity also took place in the remaining equities that traded today. GO plc traded unchanged at €4.20 across 1,800 shares whilst Grand Harbour Marina plc closed at €0.59 across 3,179 shares.

Meanwhile, BMIT Technologies plc ended the day unchanged at the €0.53 level across insignificant volumes.

The RF MGS Index declined for the third consecutive day as it dropped a further 0.08% to 1,170.818 points as trade negotiations between the US and China continue to drag on.

Furthermore, weak data from China and fresh Brexit uncertainties continued to dampen sentiment.

