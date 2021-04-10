The MSE Equity Total Return Index (MSE) registered a further 3.2% increase, as investors’ sentiment improved possibly on the back of the relaxation of some Covid measures.

Most large caps gained, as International Hotel Investments plc (IHI) jumped by 33%. On the other hand, technology companies declined. The local equities index finished the week at 8,042.663 points. Following the gains in the past two trading weeks, the MSE Index has recovered some lost ground since the beginning of the year and is now down by 5 per cent.

A total of 19 equities were active, nine of which traded higher while another six closed in the red. During this four-day trading week, total turnover was €0.7 million.

IHI headed the list of gainers with a double-digit gain to finish at a 10-week high of €0.70.

A €0.175 change in price was generated, as 59,367 shares changed hands across 11 transactions. Yesterday, IHI announced that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) shall be held on June 10.

Last Thursday, Malta International Airport plc published the traffic results for March.

Passenger traffic totalled 32,033 movements last March – a drop of 93% compared to the same month in 2019.

The equity of the airport operator was the most liquid, as it generated a total weekly turnover of €0.13 million – more than double last week’s figure. This was the result of 21,597 shares spread over 21 deals, pushing the price 1.6% higher to €6.20.

GO plc registered a weekly turnover of €0.1 million, as 10 transactions involving 29,273 shares were executed.

The equity’s price was up by 1.7% to €3.70 – the highest in 48-weeks. Meanwhile, from a year-to-date perspective, the equity is up by 4.5%.

Yesterday, BMIT Technologies plc announced that the AGM shall be held on May 26.

The annual report and financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020 shall be received and approved.

Moreover, a net dividend of €0.02922 per share shall be paid to all shareholders on the register as at April 26, 2021.

The equity closed the week at €0.525 and is up by 9% since the beginning of the year.

Last Monday, RS2 Software plc announced that its Managed Services subsidiary RS2 Smart Processing Ltd has concluded a major processing outsourcing agreement with one of the largest European Fintech companies, enabling them to provide acquiring services in Latin America.

The company pointed out that the projected revenue from the above client has been taken into consideration and are reflected in the projections contained in the Prospectus dated February 19, 2021 relating to the issue of Preference Shares.

A 0.6% fall in price was recorded, as six deals involving 23,500 shares were executed. The equity ended at €1.79.

Yesterday, HSBC Bank Malta plc announced that all shareholders registered on March 23, 2021, have the right to participate and vote in the meeting.

The AGM shall be held on April 22. The audited accounts for the year ended December 31, 2020 and the reports of the directors and auditors shall be received and approved.

The equity was trading at a low of €0.785 but managed to recover, as it closed 0.6% higher at €0.815. A total of 87,751 shares were spread across 15 transactions.

Bank of Valletta plc enjoyed a positive week, as it closed 3.5% higher at €0.90.

This was the outcome of 25 deals involving 83,921 shares.

The board of FIMBank plc approved the bank’s annual report and financial statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2020.

These shall be submitted for approval by the shareholders at the forthcoming AGM. A loss before tax of $35.8 million was recorded for 2020.

As the pandemic unfolded, the group retracted from certain business activities to safeguard its capital and liquidity, which remain strong. As a result, net operating income dropped by 23% to $39.3 million.

Total consolidated assets stood at $1.83 billion, down by $59.0 million from end-2019.

Index recovers some lost ground since beginning of the year

As none of the reserves are available for distribution, the board will not be recommending the payment of a dividend to the annual general meeting of shareholders.

The equity recorded the worst performance, as it declined by 15% to $0.314. A total of 112,240 shares changed hands over 11 deals.

Simonds Farsons Cisk plc traded 0.6% higher, as 6,094 shares were spread over 11 deals. The equity closed €0.05 higher at €8.15.

Retail conglomerate, PG plc, traded twice yesterday but remained flat at €2.04.

Harvest Technology plc lost 2%, as 30,975 shares changed hands across 12 transactions.

The equity ended the week at the €1.45 price level.

Last Monday, MIDI plc announced that the forthcoming AGM shall be held on June 17.

The equity traded once at €0.40 over 10,000 shares and remained flat.

Malta Properties Company plc registered the best performance in the property sector, as it closed 5.8% higher at €0.55.

Five deals involving 7,000 shares were executed.

Trident Estates plc was up by 3.5%, as 6,930 shares were spread over two transactions. The equity closed at €1.50.

Meanwhile, Malita Investments plc declined by 3.9% over a sole deal of 6,000 shares.

Six deals involving 3,599 MaltaPost plc shares pushed the price 12% higher to €1.32.

Last Tuesday, Mapfre Middlesea plc announced that it shall be convening the 40th AGM on April 30. A final gross dividend of €0.052434 per share shall be considered.

A sole deal of 1,690 shares dragged the price by 0.9% into the red. The equity ended the week at the €2.36 price level.

Last Tuesday, Medserv plc announced that its subsidiary, Medserv Operations Limited, has successfully been awarded a new contract with one of its existing major clients.

This contract is for a period of one year with an option to extend for a further three-year period under the same terms and conditions. The contract relates to the development of offshore projects at the Bahr Essalm offshore gas fields in the central Mediterranean.

Medserv Operations Limited will provide fully integrated logistics shore-base services from its Freeport base in Malta and is expected to manage a considerable volume of oil country tubular goods and related equipment.

The equity traded once across 1,129 shares, leaving no impact on the previous week’s closing price of €0.63. Similarly, Plaza Centres plc was active but closed unchanged at €0.88.

The MSE MGS Total Return Index advanced by 0.2%, as it reached 1,125.92 points. Out of 17 active issues, four registered gains while another 12 lost ground. The best performer was the 2.3% MGS 2029 (II), as it closed 3.7% higher at €125.

Conversely, the 5.1% MGS 2029 (I) traded 2.7% lower at €142.

The MSE Corporate Bonds Total Return Index registered a further 0.24% increase, as it closed at 1,111.35 points. A total of 44 issues were active, 21 of which headed north while another nine closed in the opposite direction. The 3.65% Stivala Group Finance plc Secured 2029 registered the best performance with a 3% increase, as it closed at €102.99.

On the other hand, the 6% AX Investments Plc € 2024 closed 10.6% lower at €105.00.

In the Prospects MTF market, nine issues were active. The 5% Horizon Finance plc Secured Callable € Bonds 2026-2029 was the most liquid, as it generated a total weekly turnover of €24,240 over two deals.

This article, compiled by Jesmond Mizzi Financial Advisors Limited, does not intend to give investment advice and the contents therein should not be construed as such.

The company is licensed to conduct investment services by the MFSA and is a member of the Malta Stock Exchange and the Atlas Group. The directors or related parties, including the company, and their clients are likely to have an interest in securities mentioned in this article.

For further information contact Jesmond Mizzi Financial Advisors Limited at 67, Level 3, South Street, Valletta, tel: 2122 4410, or email info@jesmondmizzi.com.