A large fire broke out at Għajn Tuffieħa on Wednesday afternoon, but was quickly brought under control by firefighters.
Eyewitnesses said the fire started on the lower ridge leading to Ġnejna, spreading within half an hour to the top of the hill sloping down towards the beach.
The Civil Protection Department told Times of Malta the blaze appeared to have broken out at around 2pm and was brought under control within the hour, with only small pockets of fire remaining by 3pm.
