Updated 3.20pm

Civil Protection Department officials are fighting a large fire that broke out on the outskirts of Żebbuġ on Saturday afternoon.

Police said they had received reports of the fire, on Triq L-Imdina between Żebbuġ and Qormi, at around 2.30pm.

A spokesman confirmed that the fire had broken out in a storage yard at trucking company Attrans Ltd but could not provide further details.

Thick plumes of smoke could be seen from various localities around the island.

Fire engines and CPD personnel could be seen close to the site of the fire.

More details to follow

The smoke cloud as seen from Mrieħel. Photo: Diana Hernandez.

People look on as firefighters work to contain the flames.