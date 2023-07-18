A massive fire that started from plastic pipes and tyres in fields surrounding the Marsa racecourse has led to warnings to avoid the area.

Plumes of thick black smoke could be seen as far away as Mellieħa on the other side of the island from 11am on Tuesday.

Smoke from the fire trailing in the breeze above homes and businesses. Photo: Jonathan Borg

The fire has led to road closures. Video: Jessica Arena

Martin Polidano from the Water Services Corporation, who is on site, said a number of large PVC pipes were being stored on site and caught fire.

A considerable number of fire fighters are said to be tackling the blaze.

Plastic pipes were being stored on site and caught fire. Photo: Jessica Arena

Firefighters tackle the blaze. Video: Jessica Arena

Police initially described it as a grass fire but Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri said it was caused by plastic and tyres.

"I'm informed that in the area of ​​Marsa, in the fields surrounding the sports complex and the horse track, a fire has developed caused by plastic ducts and tyres," he said.

"Civil Protection workers are on site continuing their work. The Police and other authorities of the country are also on the scene. Everyone is asked to avoid the area."

The Marsa fire seen from Kappara. Photo: Times of Malta reader

Photo: Jonathan Borg

It is understood a pile of large plastic pipes caught fire.

A Civil Protection Department spokesperson said the fire started from rubbish and it evolved, leading to a "substantial number" of firefighters being involved.

Transport Malta were on site, closing roads and diverting traffic towards Sta Venera.

The Marsa/Ħamrun bypass sliproad is currently closed due to major traffic and people have been warned to avoid the area.

