A group of 71 young Italians is being held in quarantine in Malta after 21 tested positive for COVID-19, and the rest came into contact with them, according to Italian media.

No one is in serious condition.

Malta has seen a spike of virus cases, with 96 new cases, a two month high, reported on Friday.

Later on Friday the health minister said that as of next Wednesday, visitors will be banned from coming to Malta unless they hold a vaccination certificate. A negative swab test will no longer be sufficient.