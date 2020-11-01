New large-scale development Vassallo Business Park will deliver 33,000 square metres of large industrial rental space in the central north area of Burmarrad, in Wied il-Ghasel Valley.

Following the market research carried out, the group established a gap in the market which led to the inception of this project, catering for medium to large entities.

The state-of-the-art complex is spread over two levels and will offer maximum flexibility with areas for rent.

As an added value, the property will feature a 30-metre buffer zone between the development and the valley to enhance over 8,000 square metres of landscaping where an earth-conscious approach was adopted in the erection of the building, promoting additional green space in the park to complement the green strip of the valley.

The complex also features an administration block, which will be managing the day-to-day operations of the complex, and ample parking spaces.

The first tenants are set to move in and start operating from the business park in a few months’ time.

This is another project forming part of Vassallo Group’s extensive portfolio. For more information on the large spaces still available for rent, call on 9947 0266 or visit www.vassallobusinesspark.com.