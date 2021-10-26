Mariella Vella, who has been involved for years with the Lasallian mission in Malta as an effective teacher and administrator, received letters of affiliation to the Lasallian Institute of the Brothers of Christian Schools during a ceremony held at the La Salle Retreat Centre, Mellieħa, on September 25.

Seen in the above photo are, from left, Br Ben Hanlon, Acting Visitor, who heads the District of Great Britain, Ireland and Malta, Br Edwin Chircop, Br David Mizzi, Br Edward Galea, Mariella Vella, Br Aidan Kilty, General Councillor, Br Terrence Flores, Br Oscar Mifsud, Br Saviour Gatt and Br Austin Gili. Photo: Daniel Buhagiar.