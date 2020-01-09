Sixth form students at De La Salle College, Cottonera, are preparing to stage the annual Lasallian Nights this weekend.

The main event is the stage play To Die For, which sees the classic whodunnit turned on its head with the Lasallians’ original script and characters.

The plot is set in the ‘Roaring 20s’, on a train destined for trouble and combines murder and deceit with lots of laughter.

An assortment of short performances, showing the students’ diverse talents, will also be staged on each night.

The students have been practising and rehearsing for several months to bring to the audience their best levels of dance, song and acting in various genres and styles.

The standard set by previous editions of the show has been high, and the students hope to push this year’s production standard even higher.

The Lasallian Nights are taking place tomorrow, on Saturday and Sunday at 7.15pm at De La Salle College, St Edward Street, Vittoriosa. Tickets can be bought online from www.lasalliannights.org.