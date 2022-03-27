On March 16, all Lasallian schools in Malta held a dress-down day during which students and staff were invited to come to school wearing clothing with the colours of the Ukrainian flag.

Through this initiative and the activities organised during the day, the schools helped students to reflect on the horrors of the current senseless war and to express solidarity with the Ukrainian people who are facing so much suffering and destruction.

During the dress-down day, participants from the six Lasallian schools in Malta – St Benild School, Stella Maris College junior and senior school and De La Salle College junior and senior school and sixth form – were also invited to present a donation in aid of the La Salle for Ukrainians initiative. This is a solidarity initiative organised by the International Lasallian institute, which gathers thousands of schools and educational institutions run by the De La Salle Brothers around the world.

The total amount collected of €12,000 during the dress-down day will be forwarded to the La Salle for Ukrainians initiative.

Lasallians are responding compassionately by financing emergency refugee relief

As thousands of Ukrainians – principally women and children – leave their homes and emigrate to neighbouring countries, Lasallians are responding compassionately by financing emergency refugee relief. Funds collected through #LaSalleforUkrainians will directly support humanitarian actions by provisioning shelters, food, clothing, medical supplies and other refugee needs. Assistance will be provided through Lasallian schools in recipient countries.