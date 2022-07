A get-together for all past students of De La Salle College (1939-2022) is being held at De La Salle College, Cottonera, on Saturday, July 9, at 7pm.

Those attending will be treated to a lavish barbecue buffet, music and fun.

The occasion will also serve to reminisce about the students’ teenage years.

For more information call the organiser, Brian Decelis, on 7936 3255.