Jamaal Lascelles rescued Newcastle with a last-gasp equaliser as the Premier League strugglers earned a 1-1 draw in a dramatic finale against Aston Villa on Friday.

Steve Bruce’s side fell behind with only four minutes left at St James’ Park when Newcastle defender Ciaran Clark deflected Ollie Watkins’ header into his own net.

But Newcastle captain Lascelles bailed out his troubled team just seconds from the final whistle at St James’ Park.

