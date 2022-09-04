The University of Malta’s Institute of Maltese Studies will be receiving the last applicants for the course of the Master’s Degree on Maltese Culture and Heritage by not later than September 15 at 2pm.

The course covers an array of subjects covering Maltese identity, characteristics and history.

Course lectures will be held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 5 to 7pm.

At the end of the course, students will be able to write a dissertation on their preferred subject as long as it is associated with Malta and the Maltese.

Interested applicants should contact the institute on maltesestudies@um.edu.mt or phone secretariat on 2340 2566 during morning office hours.