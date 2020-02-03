The last beam out of 240 to support the seven flyovers of the €70m Marsa Junction project has been lifted into place, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg said.

In thanking the workers through a Facebook post, the minister said he remained committed to seeing the remaining four flyovers of the project in use by the end of June.

The last beams will support concrete deck slabs forming a flyover between Marsa and Sta Lucija. It will take southbound traffic which is currently temporarily directed along another flyover.

216 pre-stressed concrete beams and 24 steel beams were required to form the seven flyover structures. Steel beams were required for the curved flyovers, and concrete for the straight ones. The last beam was lifted at about noon on Monday.

The first two flyovers started being used last September and the third in December.

The flyovers will get a final asphalt layer once all the new roads of the project are completed.

Infrastructure Malta will be introducing a longer-lasting type of asphalt that has so far only been used on the airport's runways. The material is more resistant to high temperatures, large traffic flows and heavy vehicles.

The project features 12 kilometres of uninterrupted lanes, separated at three levels, creating direct northbound and southbound connections.

The investment is co-financed through the EU’s Cohesion Fund and Connecting Europe Facility.