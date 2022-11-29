Belgium’s much vaunted team have one last chance to extend their final World Cup together this week after crashing to defeat by Morocco, with coach Roberto Martinez and his players under mounting pressure.

Anything other than victory against Croatia on Thursday could see the world’s second-ranked side heading home after the group stage.

Kevin De Bruyne said in an interview with The Guardian before the 2-0 loss to Morocco that his team was “too old” and had “no chance” of winning the World Cup.

