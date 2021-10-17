For over a decade, EY’s Future Realised (formerly known as the Malta Attractiveness Event) has brought top international speakers to Malta to discuss key global and local business issues around investment, the economy, sustainability and technology.

With this year’s event completely transformed into a virtual experience taking place over four days, EY is bringing more international content in a bid to make this a truly global forum once again.

Future Realised Week will take place between October 19 and 22 and is open to public and private sector leaders, academics, students, NGOs, businesses, entrepreneurs, start-ups, environmentalists, advisers, investors, techies, creatives and everybody with Malta, and their own future, at heart.

The speaker line-up includes three former European prime ministers: Yves Leterme (former PM of Belgium); Jan Peter Balkenende (former PM of The Netherlands); and Jan Krzysztof Bielecki (former PM of Poland), the latter two having also featured in previous editions. Prime Minister Robert Abela and Opposition Leader Bernard Grech have also confirmed their participation.

Other international speakers include: Ishi Kotaro, IMF deputy chief; Emily Bayley, World Economic Forum, project lead, ESG, future of investing; Valentina Ion, Microsoft, director business strategy; Tom Raftery, SAP, Global VP, futurist and innovation evangelist; and Catherine De Vries, Bocconi University. Many more are still to be announced.

They will be joined by leading local business leaders, academics and politicians to discuss their views on the challenges and opportunities being faced at both country and corporate level.

This year’s theme is one of optimism and possibility, ‘The future is in your hands’, with each day focusing on different topics.

The opening day will commence with an overview of the global economic landscape, followed by a focus on Malta’s current FDI attractiveness, COVID-19 recovery and an exploration of Malta reimagined.

The second day will focus on innovation, technology and the future, with deep dives into Malta’s well-established manufacturing sector, the future of e-health.

The third day will outline the future of work, education and skills and will close with a discussion by former world leaders on megatrends shaping industries today.

The final day will look at sustainability, bettering the built environment, and the role of the private sector in achieving long-term value for the island.

During the event, the results of the Malta Attractiveness Survey, an annual study conducted among existing FDI companies in Malta, will outline current investors’ sentiments on the impact of the COVID-19 crisis, Malta’s strengths, weaknesses and where we should be focusing efforts. The Malta Attractiveness Survey is led by Simon Barberi, EU consulting director.

The EY Generate Youth Survey will also be presented, outlining the views of Millennials and Generation-Z on COVID-19, the economy, and their future in Malta.

The initiative is being organised in partnership with The Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry and is supported by Bank of Valletta plc, GO plc, BNF Bank, MSV Mapfre plc, Studioseven, INDIS Malta, the Malta Communications Authority, the Environment and Resources Authority, and the Malta Gaming Authority.

For more information and to register for this free virtual event, visit ey.com/en_mt/events/future-realised-2021 and for any queries, contact eyevents@mt.ey.com.