The Christmas Market, being held by Times Events and Mercury Malta, ends on Sunday.

Being held at Mercury commercial centre in St Julian's, unveiled only a few day ago, the market includes the participation of 12 vendors. It is being held at the centre's piazza on street level.

Unique gifts are available from a select number of venders. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

The fine wares on offer include Christmas gifts and home décor, contemporary jewellery, artisan treats and lots more.

So reward your loved one with some unique gifts.

The market is open until 10pm on Saturday and from 10am to 10pm on Sunday.

A little bit of everything. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

The vendors taking part are: