The Christmas Market, being held by Times Events and Mercury Malta, ends on Sunday.
Being held at Mercury commercial centre in St Julian's, unveiled only a few day ago, the market includes the participation of 12 vendors. It is being held at the centre's piazza on street level.
The fine wares on offer include Christmas gifts and home décor, contemporary jewellery, artisan treats and lots more.
So reward your loved one with some unique gifts.
The market is open until 10pm on Saturday and from 10am to 10pm on Sunday.
The vendors taking part are:
|
1
|
Exclusive Creations Statement Jewellery
|
Statement Jewellery
|
2
|
Bit n Bobs Malta
|
Homedeco and giftware
|
3+4
|
Mics and Co
|
Christmas gifts deecor and toys
|
5
|
BART Eneterprises Ltd.
|
Velvet handmade, notepads, Jew boxes, gifts & paintings
|
6
|
So Ellie
|
Bags and accessories
|
7
|
House of Gems
|
Gems stones etc
|
8
|
Exclusive Interiors
|
Home Decorations
|
9a
|
Gift Parlour Malta 13th and 14th
|
Gifts and décor
|
|
Lidsan
|
Artisan crafts
|
9b
|
Banig Bags 16th & 17th
|
Bags and accessories
|
10
|
AMAI
|
Beauty & Vouchers
|
11
|
Sunday in Scotland
|
Chocolates
|
12
|
Karti Greta/Rebecca 13th & 14th
|
Printed stationary and art