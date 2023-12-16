The Christmas Market, being held by Times Events and Mercury Malta, ends on Sunday.

Being held at Mercury commercial centre in St Julian's, unveiled only a few day ago, the market includes the participation of 12 vendors. It is being held at the centre's piazza on street level.

Unique gifts are available from a select number of venders. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

The fine wares on offer include Christmas gifts and home décor, contemporary jewellery, artisan treats and lots more.

So reward your loved one with some unique gifts.

The market is open until 10pm on Saturday and from 10am to 10pm on Sunday.

A little bit of everything. Photo: Matthew MirabelliA little bit of everything. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

The vendors taking part are:

1

Exclusive Creations Statement Jewellery

Statement Jewellery

2

Bit n Bobs Malta

Homedeco and giftware

3+4

Mics and Co

Christmas gifts deecor and toys

5

BART Eneterprises Ltd.

Velvet handmade, notepads,  Jew boxes, gifts & paintings

6

So Ellie

Bags and accessories

7

House of Gems

Gems stones etc

8

Exclusive Interiors

Home Decorations

9a

Gift Parlour Malta 13th and 14th

Gifts and décor

 

Lidsan

Artisan crafts

9b

Banig Bags 16th & 17th

Bags and accessories

10

AMAI

Beauty & Vouchers

11

Sunday in Scotland

Chocolates

12

Karti Greta/Rebecca 13th & 14th

Printed stationary and art

