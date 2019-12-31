The Bethlehem f’Għajnsielem live crib at Ta’ Passi fields, Għajnsielem, is closing its gates on Sunday.

The 11th edition of this seasonal attraction spread over 20,000 square metres of land features re-enactors dressed in period costumes who bring various characters of the Nativity story back to life.

Besides the Holy Family in a stable, the crib features a carpenter and blacksmith in their workshops and a Roman garrison patrolling the streets. Other attractions include a bakery, an open-air fruit, vegetable and fish market, a local crafts area, a tavern, a farmhouse, a room of scents and the Bethlehem Inn.

The crib will be open today and tomorrow from 3.30 to 8pm. For more information, visit www.ghajnsielem.com/bethlehem.