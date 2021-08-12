BALZAN 1

Duric 90

SLIEMA WANDERERS 0

Balzan

V. Vranes-6, A. Loof-5, S. Arab-6 (68 G. Camilleri), M. Grima-6, M. Djuric-7, P. Fenech-6, M. Johnson-5 (56 M. Zlatkovic-5), U. Ljubomirac-6, M. Mijic-5 (56 A. Alves-4), B. Kaljevic-5 (68 A. Andrejic), S. Cipriott-6.

Sliema Wanderers

T. Aquilina-6, H. Warsama-6 (72 J M Fernandes), J. Morales-6, K. Shaw-7, Y. Uchida-5.5 (82 M. Freitas), E. Agius-6, J. Engerer-6 (58 O. Elouni), G. Aquilina-7.5, M. Beerman-5.5, R. Kooh Sohna-6, D. Vukovic-6.

Referee: Daniel Portelli

Yellow cards: Vukovic, Warsama, Johnson, Kalejvic, Zlatkovic, Djuric.

BOV player of the match: Gabriel Aquilina (Sliema Wanderers).

Milan Djuric’s last-gasp winner earned Balzan the first Premier League points of the season to break Sliema’s hearts.

The Blues failed to put a summer of turmoil behind them as they slipped to an opening defeat against Balzan.

Sliema dominated possession with substitute Omar Elouni going the closest. But it was Djuric who had the final say when grabbing a last-gasp winner for Balzan.

This time last year, Sliema were full of optimism, looking forward to the new season following the club’s forays into transfer market.

