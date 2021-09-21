MALTA 2

Maria Farrugia 81; Stephania Farrugia 90

BOSNIA-HERZEGOVINA 2

Nikolic 5; Jelcic 33

MALTA

P. Ebejer; N. Sciberras, S. Farrugia, C. Zammit, A. Sultana, S. Zammit, E. Lipman, B. Borg (66 B. Borg), D. Theuma, R. Cuschieri, M. Farrugia.

BOSNIA-HERZEGOVINA

D. Haracic; N. Dijakovic, M. Hasanbegovic, D. Velagic, D. Spasojevic (76 M. Damjanovic), M. Milinkovic, M. Nikolic, S. Kapetanovic, M. Medic (90 A. Grebenar), A. Krso, M. Jelcic.

Referee: Lina Lehtovaara (Finland).

The Malta women’s national team produced a solid showing to earn their first point in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup following their 2-2 draw with Bosnia-Herzegovina at the Centenary Stadium.

This was a massive result for Malta who managed to secure its second positive result in eight competitive games against Bosnia, its first since 2006.

It was the first time the Malta women’s national team was playing in front of the home fans since their UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 qualifier against Bosnia, in February 2020.

