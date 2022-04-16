Dusan Vlahovic saved a point for Juventus with a last-gasp leveller in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Bologna who finished the match with nine men following a hotly-contested decision to not give Juve a late penalty.

Serbia forward Vlahovic headed in Alvaro Morata’s overhead kick from practically on the goalline to save some face after Marko Arnautovic had put Bologna in the lead seven minutes after the break. The match turned on a bizarre sequence of events with the hosts staring at an embarrassing defeat.

Adama Soumaoro was sent off six minutes from the end for his desperate attempt to stop Morata from equalising, which after a VAR check was ruled to have happened outside the area.

In the confusion, Gary Medel became so livid with referee Juan Luca Sacchi that he was booked twice within seconds and also off the field, while Juve were baffled at how the VAR officials could have ruled Soumaoro’s challenge outside the area.

