Giuseppe Mantella Restauri have completed the restoration of the 7th and last painting by Mattia Preti at Sarria Church, ‘St. Michael the Archangel’s Victory over Evil’.

The project was coordinated by Din l-Art Helwa with financial support by Sparkasse Bank Malta. The lunette has been returned to its place high up on the left below the cupola as one enters the circular church in Floriana.

Of the seven paintings in this unique building, this presented the most serious challenges, the NGO said. Prior to the restoration, multi-disciplined diagnostic analysis and 3D surveying had to be carried out with the collaboration of the University of Malta and several universities in Italy.

The archangel can now be seen in all his glory wearing the robes of a Knight of the Order of Malta. He is accompanied by a host of angels defying the crowd of devils. It is a representation of the victory of all that is good over evil.

This church and all the paintings adorning it were a thanksgiving pledge by Grandmaster Nicolas Cotoner to the Immaculate Conception and the saints for the freeing of Malta from the Plague of 1676.

The painting before restoration