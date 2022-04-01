A last-minute logistics meeting was held in Gozo on Wednesday for the visit of Pope Francis tomorrow and Sunday.

Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma, Auxiliary Bishop Joseph Galea Curmi, Italian, Maltese and Gozitan security officials, along with Superintendent Joseph Hersey and police officials, met at Ta’ Pinu church in Gozo.

The delegation was shown around by the sanctuary’s rector Gerard Buhagiar.

Meanwhile, a Virtù Ferries catamaran, Maria Dolores, ferrying Pope Francis to Gozo, paid a visit to Mġarr harbour on Wednesday morning.

Photo: Charles Spiteri