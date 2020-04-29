Over the past month, JCI Malta has seen over 1,000 meals delivered to 150 vulnerable people, having collected over €16,000 in donations for their buy-a-meal initiative.

The idea of the project came about due to the negative impact that COVID-19 had on local businesses as well as the vulnerable sector of society.

By collecting online donations from people, teaming up with local restaurants and roping in the help of NGOs, JCI Malta was able to keep restaurants in business and people well fed. The numbers show how successful the project was: during the first week there were 30 people receiving meals, which increased to 150 people translating to 400 meals per week.

The project is now coming to an end with May 3 being the last day that donations will be accepted. The meals will continue being delivered until all the funds are used, so that is dependent on the amount of donations received this week.

Donations are to be made online by visiting https://www.jci.org.mt/support-local/buy-a-meal.

JCI Malta would like to thank everyone who has already donated, as well as the companies that have contributed through corporate donations and assistance, particularly NDC Media, Rootz, Smart Supermarket, Bolt, Gamesys Group, JPA and Siobhan Vassallo.

