The beginning of July was the hottest week on record globally, according to early data from the World Meteorological Organization on Monday, after a series of scorching days saw global temperature records tumble.

"The world just had the hottest week on record, according to preliminary data," the WMO said in a statement, after climate change and the early stages of the El Nino weather pattern drove the hottest June on record.

Spain sweats as temperatures soar in new summer heatwave

Temperatures were soaring across Spain on Monday with the mercury set to touch 44 degrees Celsius in the south as the country braced for its second heatwave in a fortnight.

The AEMET weather agency said the heat was caused by a mass of hot air arriving from North Africa, indicating it would last until at least Wednesday, with the southern Andalusia region expected to be worst hit.

"The heat will be very intense on both Monday and Tuesday in most of the peninsular as well as the Balearic isles, with temperatures of between 38C and 40C in much of the country and 42C and 44C in parts of Andalusia and (the northeastern region of) Aragon," said AEMET spokesman Ruben del Campo.

Spain's first heatwave of the summer began two weeks ago on June 26 with the mercury pushing above 44C in parts of Andalusia, with the intense heat claiming several lives.

Last year, Spain experienced its hottest summer on record since records began in 1916, with soaring temperatures directly responsible for more than 350 deaths from heatstroke and dehydration, figures from the National Statistics Institute (INE) show.

According to the World Meteorological Organization, Europe is the world's fastest-warming continent, and experts say Spain is likely to be one of the countries worst hit by climate change.

Although it has become accustomed to soaring summer temperatures, notably in the south, Spain has experienced an uptick in longer and hotter heatwaves and a worrying shortage of rainfall.

Greece to cool tourists in season's first heatwave warning

Greece's culture ministry on Monday said it would boost shade and hand out free water at the Acropolis as the country's weather service issued the year's first heatwave warning.

The national weather service EMY on Monday said a six-day heatwave would grip Greece from Wednesday, with temperatures hitting highs of 43 degrees Celsius (109.4 Fahrenheit) towards the end of the week.

The culture ministry in a statement said some outdoor archaeological sites may close during the warmest hours, depending on local conditions.

At the Acropolis, Greece's most-visited site, the ministry said shading canopies would be set up to shield the monument's thousands of visitors, while Red Cross staff will hand out free water at peak temperature hours.

61,000 died in Europe's record-breaking summer last year

Earlier it was announced that according to a study, more than 61,000 people died due to the heat during Europe's record-breaking summer last year, and more needs to be done to protect against even deadlier heatwaves expected in the coming years.

Without an effective response, the fastest-warming continent could face an average of more than 94,000 deaths linked to the heat by 2040, European researchers warned in the study in the journal Nature Medicine.

Swiss glaciers melting 'at three times the rate considered extreme'

Switzerland said it experienced its hottest year on record in 2022, with its cherished Alpine glaciers melting at three times the rate previously considered extreme.

A picture taken on July 30, 2022 shows crevasses on the Fee Glacier (German: Feegletscher) above the Swiss alpine resort of Saas-Fee on July 30, 2022. Little snow cover and glaciers melting at an alarming rate amid Europe's sweltering heatwaves.

The record heat had a negative effect on the landlocked European nation's lakes, rivers, forests and agriculture, the environment ministry said in its climate overview for the year.

"For Switzerland, 2022 was the hottest year in history," it said in a statement.

"The year 2022 was the warmest and sunniest year since measurements began in 1864. While the annual average temperature for 1991 to 2020 was 5.8 degrees Celsius (42.4 degrees Fahrenheit), that of 2022 was climbed to 7.4C (45.3F)".

In the summer months, temperatures above 36C were recorded both north and south of the Alps. "Only the scorching summer of 2003... was warmer," the environment ministry said.

The hottest day ever in Switzerland was recorded in Geneva on August 4, with thermometers hitting 38.3C (100.9F).

Swiss glaciers have never lost so much of their volume as in 2022: six percent of the remaining ice melted away last year.

"The year 2022 redefines the game, because until then, a loss of two percent was already considered extreme," the overview said.

Small glaciers have "practically disappeared", the environment ministry said, so much so that measurement has been suspended for the Pizol Vadret dal Corvatsch and Schwarzbachfirn glaciers.

Lake Constance reached a record low water level of 394.7 metres between July 15 and August 20, while Lake Lugano and Lake Maggiore were at historically low levels for the first eight months of the year.

Low water levels had a "considerable impact" on hydroelectric power plants, with many forced to suspend operations at points, with production down 15.2 percent on the year before.

Temperatures in Switzerland's lakes and rivers often reached 25C or above. At those temperatures, oxygen levels decrease, with some lake experiencing algae blooms, while the survival of fish is also threatened.