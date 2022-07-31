The June-July (no 1,039) edition of the journal Il-Ħajja f’Għawdex features the new NGO Għawdix.

The editorial joins the chorus of voices lamenting the unruly spread of the built environment on the island. It singles out this NGO as one of the few entities that find the courage to speak out against this process of uglification and says it is heartening to note this NGO president’s strong optimism reaching out from the forest of construction cranes growing on the island.

Among the ‘newsy’ items in the publication one can read about the building of the regional airstrip in Xewkija and the restoration of the aqueduct on the road leading to Ta’ Pinu.

The periodical covers some of the cultural events that took place over the past weeks, including concerts and an art exhibition-cum-conference on the identity of Gozo as perceived by artists over the years.

A number of new publications are also reviewed.

The periodical is fully illustrated.

WWW.FACEBOOK.COM/ILHAJJAFGHAWDEX/