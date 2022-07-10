To mark the 11th anniversary from the death of Maltese artist Joseph Casha, a street in his hometown of Cospicua was named after him – close to his birthplace.

On June 22, Parliamentary Secretary Alison Zerafa Civelli together with Marco Agius, the mayor of Cospicua, unveiled the street name in honour of the artist in the presence of family and friends.

Casha was born as the fifth of eight children on July 11, 1939, in the heart of Malta’s Three Cities, but within six months, the family had to relocate due to World War II.

He also worked for several years as an apprentice at Dock 1

Although the artist lived his childhood years in Rabat, he was always proud of his origins and frequently spoke about Cospicua being his birthplace with a sense of pride, not only because he was born there, but he also worked for several years as an apprentice at Dock 1 at Malta’s Dockyard, which today is a waterfront.

It is for this reason that his youngest daughter Alison approached the Local Council of Cospicua with a number of ideas to honour her father as a child of this historical and fortified harbour city. On the commemoration marking the 11th year since his loss, one of the ideas has come to life – an old street by St Helen’s Gate has been named after Joseph Casha.

During the ceremony, Alison thanked the Parliamentary Secretary Alison Zerafa Civelli, Cospicua mayor Marco Agius and the local council committee for their response by presenting them with a copy of the artist’s book Joseph Casha: Fantasy and Reality.