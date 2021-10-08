Gabriel Barbosa’s penalty five minutes from time maintained Brazil’s perfect start to South American World Cup qualifying with a come from behind 3-1 win over Venezuela on Thursday.

It was a ninth win from nine for the Selecao and extended their lead in the single South American qualifying group to eight points over unbeaten Argentina, who drew 0-0 in Paraguay.

Eric Ramirez’s early goal gave Venezuela a shock lead in Caracas but Marquinhos equalized with a header before Barbosa’s late penalty.

Substitute Antony rubbed salt into unlucky Venezuela’s wounds five minutes into injury time to leave the hosts rooted to the bottom of the table.

