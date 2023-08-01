Bishop emeritus Paul Darmanin OFM, who died last week, will be buried in the crypt of Holy Cross Capuchins church in Floriana, the Curia said.

Mgr Darmanin served as bishop of Garissa in Kenya and died on Tuesday.

The funeral arrangements start on Wednesday at 7pm when Vespers of the Dead will be celebrated at the Church of the Holy Cross known as ‘Tal-Kapuċċini’. Bishop Joseph Alessandro OFM Cap will lead the event.

On Thursday, August 3, at 7.30pm, the body of Mgr Darmanin will be laid in the chapel of the Annunciation in Żabbar. At 8.45am, a procession will proceed to the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Divine Grace where Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated at 9.30am. Archbishop Charles Scicluna will preside over the Mass.

Apostolic Nuncio Archbishop Savio Hon Tai-Fai, Auxiliary Bishop Joseph Galea-Curmi, Archbishop Emeritus of Tiranna-Durres, George Frendo OP, Bishop Emeritus of Garissa, Joseph Alessandro OFM Cap, the Nuncio’s Secretary Mgr Dennis Kuruppassery, the community of Capuchin priests and other priests will concelebrate.

The burial will follow in the crypt of the Holy Cross Church in Floriana.