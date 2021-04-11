Matteo Darmian scored the only goal with quarter of an hour to go as Serie A leaders Inter Milan held off relegation-threatened Cagliari 1-0 to stretch their winning streak to 11 consecutive games as they close in on the league title.

Moroccan Achraf Hakimi came off the bench and minutes later set up Italy defender Darmian to grab the winner in the San Siro to inflict a fourth consecutive defeat on Cagliari.

Inter move back 11 points clear of second-placed AC Milan who won 3-1 at Parma on Saturday, as a first title since 2010 beckons for Antonio Conte’s side with eight game left to play.

Inter had been pegged back against 18th-placed Cagliari with both goalkeepers pulling off saves.

Cagliari ‘keeper Guglielmo Vicario pushed out a Christian Eriksen chance early with Inter loanee Radja Nainggolan also denied an opener for the visitors.

Romelu Lukaku set up Alexis Sanchez who thought he had scored after quarter of an hour but the goal was rule offside.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta