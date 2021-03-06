ĦAMRUN SPARTANS 1

Doumbia 89 pen.

HIBERNIANS 0

ĦAMRUN SPARTANS

E. Bartolo-6, D. Gojkovic-7, M. Guillaumier-5.5, J. Ailton Soares-6, F. Sasere-6, E. Serrano Valero-6.5, J. Corbalan-6.5, P. Djordjevic-6, K. Micallef-7, C. Dielna-7, S. Doumbia-6.5 (89 I. Adeshina).

Hibernians

M. Calleja Cremona-6, F. Apap-6, L. Almeida-6.5, Raphael (85 J. Wilkson), J. Grech-5 (65 T. Fonseca), J. Degabriele (85 I. Iriberri), B. Kristensen-5, D. Vella-6, G. Artiles-5 (90 A. Attard), A. Agius-6, Gilmar-6.

Referee T. Farrugia Cann.

Yellow cards Guillaumier, Raphael, Ailton Soares, Kristensen.

BOV Player of the match: Leandro Almeida (Hibernians).

Ħamrun Spartans took a giant step towards their first league title after a thirty-year wait as a Seydou Doumbia goal from the penalty spot earned them a crucial victory over Hibernians.

Far more was expected from this match between the two major favourites for the league title this season as for much of the match neither side managed to hold the upperhand with scoring chances few and far between.

