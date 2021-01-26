Christian Eriksen scored a last-gasp winner as Inter advanced to the Italian Cup semi-finals on Tuesday with a 2-1 victory over 10-man Milan in a fiery derby clash.

The match at the San Siro was overshadowed by a clash between star strikers Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Romelu Lukaku, who both scored on the night, with the Swede later sent off in the second half.

Ibrahimovic broke through on the half-hour after connecting with Soualiho Meite’s headed cross, firing in low from the right with the ball bouncing in off the far post.

But former Manchester United teammates Ibrahimovic and Lukaku angrily clashed before the half-time whistle.

Ibrahimovic taunted Lukaku and infuriated the Belgian by laughing in his face with the pair going head-to-head.

The duo traded insults heading towards the tunnel with a furious Lukaku being restrained by his teammates.

Both players were booked over the incident.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta