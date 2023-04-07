ESTONIA 1-2 MALTABugeja 73 (M); Merisalu 88 (E); Farrugia 90 (M).

A late strike by Maria Farrugia handed Malta a well-deserved victory over Estonia in an international friendly hosted by the Baltic nation, on Friday.

The Durham Women player found the top corner with a brilliant curling effort to see off the Estonians and help Malta chalk up their third consecutive win under new coach Manuela Tesse.

After squandering a number of open-play situations, Malta had managed to make their pressure count through Haley Bugeja who beat the Estonian goalkeeper with a left-footed shot from the edge of the area.

