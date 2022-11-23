A late flurry of seven consecutive points by leaders Starlites Naxxar in the third quarter was one, if not the main influential moment in this game.

Thanks to this quick spurt of positive offensive play, Starlites managed to open a double-digit lead with only the last minutes to play even if Depiro did not throw in the towel and still attempted a late comeback.

The game had set off on a balanced start with points off Christina Curmi and Stephanie Demartino giving the Naxxar side a marginal early lead which was then extended to 11-4 shortly afterwards after the initial points off veteran US player Amelia Simmons.

This gap between the two teams was shortlived as Depiro were quick to reply with two back-to-back treys from their two top point-getters, Nicole Agius and Casey Samuels, respectively.

The first part of the second quarter had Starlites again increasing their lead, this time to a double figure one for the first time in the match, 27-17, after hoops from their young duo Mariah Fenech and Catherine Cilia.

The latter added to an Andrea Saliba bucket late in the half to further increase Starlites’ good moment to 35-22 although Depiro got the decicit back to ten points at the interval through their captain Claire Ciantar.

