A stoppage-time goal from newcomer Edith Garcia secured Birkirkara a narrow victory over Breznica, of Montenegro, in the UEFA Women’s Champions League to set up a stern test against Switzerland champions FC Zurich in the final game of this preliminary group.

For Birkirkara, this was their second victory in this competition after last season’s historic win over Glentoran, of Northern Ireland.

The Stripes will face Zurich at the Centenary Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off set at 6pm.

Coach Jose Borg welcomed back captain Stephania Farrugia in the defensive department with summer signing Caitlin Rodgers given the nod in midfield.

In the early stages of the game, Birkirkara and Breznica were testing each other with the game going end to end but without any noteworthy goalscoring chances.

