A Ryan Camenzuli strike two minutes from time handed Floriana a crucial 2-1 victory over Gżira United to boost their top-six hopes.

The Greens were trailing by one goal after the opening 45 minutes but two goals in the closing stages of the second half propelled them into third place on 13 points.

On the other hand, this was the third defeat for Gżira who are currently out of the top six, as they sit eighth on nine points.

