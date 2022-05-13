A late Birkirkara goal rescued their league unbeaten streak to wrap up their successful 2021/2022 MFA Women’s League run with a draw against Swieqi United. Mġarr United and Raiders Lija beat San Ġwann and Kirkop United respectively to end their respective campaigns on a high.

Sara Saliba, who has just won the U-20’s title with Birkirkara, scored five minutes from time as Birkirkara managed to peg back Swieqi to make sure their quest to beat the unbeaten run set by Hibernians goes on.

Birkirkara have now stretched their unbeaten run to 68 leagues games, one shy from the domestic record. The Stripes can improve that record in the opening couple of appointments of the 2022/2023 season.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.