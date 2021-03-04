A late Ann-Marie Said goal rescued Birkirkara a point in their 1-1 draw with Swieqi United, on Tuesday.

The dramatic leveler helped Birkirkara preserve their unbeaten streak that has now reached 50 games. Moreover, they retained their eight-point lead over Swieqi with five games left as the Stripes inch closer towards their fifth straight title.

Swieqi forged ahead through Shona Zammit midway into the second half, as the Malta midfielder found her fifth goal of the season.

With the Oranges closing in on an important victory, Birkirkara had other plans when defender Said headed home a last-gasp equaliser to earn a well-deserved draw for the Stripes. This was Said’s second goal of the season.

