FLORIANA 1-0 VALLETTA

Lorenzo De Grazia 90.

Lorenzo De Grazia scored a late winner to hand Floriana a dramatic victory over neighbours Valletta and become the sole leaders of the Premier League.

The Greens have now opened a three-point lead at the top after capitalising on Ħamrun Spartans’ false step after losing to Birkirkara on Saturday.

Mauro Camoranesi’s side did not muster a lot of goal scoring opportunities but were always proactive in their performance, especially in the second half where they dominated proceedings before making their pressure count.

