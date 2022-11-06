Żebbuġ Rangers midfielder Almir de Jesus Soto Maldando’s error set Valletta on the way to a win that finally puts them out of trouble on Sunday at the Tony Bezzina Stadium.

Soto Maldando tried to stop Triston Caruana’s corner rather than letting the ball run out of play, inadvertently setting up Oke Akpoveta who squared the ball for Jean Marie Ngong to hit the home.

Valletta started confidently enough but it was Żebbuġ who had the first clear opportunity on 28 minutes when Charles Lokoli Ngoy hit the woodwork with a header from Yanis Tonna’s free-kick.

Jamie Azzopardi soon outperformed Alessandro Guarnone, the Valletta goalkeeper, when he produced a wonderful save to deny Brandon Paiber from long-range.

Valletta looked the more likely to break through as Ulrich Ngong managed to guide his shot past the diving Azzopardi on the half-hour mark but the ball hit the foot of a post.

On 35 minutes, Azzopardi made a superb fingertip save to deny Paiber from an inswinging corner kick. Then, Soto Maldonado stood firm to block the rebound off the line.

Valletta struggled to make any headway and Thane Micallef made a double substitution at half-time with Ryan Camilleri and Joseph Willy replaced by Eslit Sala and Caruana.

More details here...