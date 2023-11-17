The United States put one foot in the semi-finals of the CONCACAF Nations League after a late flurry of goals secured a nervy 3-0 win over Trinidad & Tobago on Thursday.

Ricardo Pepi, Antonee Robinson and Gio Reyna scored in the final 10 minutes in Austin, Texas, to leave Gregg Berhalter’s side firmly on course for a place in the last four.

The Americans can book their place in the semi-finals — and a ticket to next year’s Copa America taking place in the United States — when they head to Port of Spain next Monday for the return leg.

