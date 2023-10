BIRKIRKARA 2-0 VALLETTA

Marta Grosso 80, Alishia Sultana 88.

Two goals in the last 10 minutes of the game lifted Birkirkara above a resilient Valletta side to continue with their perfect start.

Italian Marta Grosso found the net for the Stripes to stay the club’s best scorer with five goals.

Winger Alishia Sultana followed with Birkirkara’s second, her fourth of the season, to make it four wins from as many games in this campaign.

More details on SportsDesk.