Two late goals in a span of two minutes handed Gżira United and Valletta a point each in a 1-1 draw that sparked into life in the second half.

After a drab opening 45 minutes, both the Maroons and the Citizens producing a thrilling second half that saw Gżira’s Maxuell reply to Triston Caruana’s momentarily leading goal for Valletta.

Gżira and Valletta are now joint-fifth with 21 points each with seven games left to determine the six teams that will be playing in the Championship and Relegation Pool.

