SAN ĠWANN 1-2 MĠARR UNITED

Andela Kricak 90 (S); Kelly Agius Pace 70, Abigail Camilleri 82 (M)

Mġarr United had to wait until the final quarter of the game to score twice and propel themselves to a season opener victory against a gutsy San Ġwann side.

Kelly Agius Pace opened the score before defender Abigail Camilleri doubled the lead.

However, San Ġwann did pull one back late in stoppage time but it was not enough for them to salvage at least a point from this match.

