Birkirkara scored two late goals to propel themselves to their sixth FA Trophy success after having the better of Marsaxlokk in Sunday’s FA Trophy final.

The Stripes deservedly won the final having dominated proceedings from the start while creating the game’s best chances, especially in the second half where they improved a lot.

For Birkirkara, this was a much-welcomed success as they bring silverware home for the first time since their last cup success back in 2015.

Birkirkara’s triumph means that Monday’s Hibernians vs Balzan decider will determine Malta’s fourth representative in next summer’s UEFA club competitions.

